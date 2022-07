Media personality Uti Nwachukwu has revealed he has not been to church since 2018.

Uti who was reacting to popular preacher, Creflo Dollar recanting all his teachings on tithe, stated that “using the spirit of fear to preach is why he has not been to church since 2018”.

The media personality also said that he’s been speaking against tithe, but instead gets attacked by African Christians because they want to “make money through miracles”.

See Uti’s post below………