‘Britain’s most wanted cocaine baron’ Louis James Edwards arrested (photos)

Britain’s ‘most wanted’ cocaine boss has been arrested after police stormed a Benidorm hotel.
Suspect, Louis James Edwards was taken into custody on June 21, police in Spain have announced today.
The 44-year-old, who is listed as one of Crimestoppers’ most wanted criminals, was filmed being led barefoot in shorts and a T-shirt through a public square by two officers. They are said to have later given him trainers.
He is believed to have led a criminal network that distributed cocaine all over southern England.
Detectives tracked him to Malaga before their search led them to the southeastern province.
In a separate raid the next day, also in Alicante, police arrested Dutch national Cornelis Korfet.
The 35-year-old was seized in L’Alfas del Pi, not far from Benidorm.
An official video of shaven-headed Korfet’s arrest shows him trying to flee through a cafe after enjoying breakfast with friends.
Korfet is wanted for attempted murder by Dutch police,…
