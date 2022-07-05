Gunmen kidnap Naval officer in Kogi

Gunmen have kidnapped an officer of the Nigerian Navy Headquarters, Abuja, identified as Musa Lawal in Kogi State.

The officer was abducted at his residence located behind Post Flood Housing Estate, Lokoja at about 8 pm on Monday, July 4.

It was gathered that the kidnappers burgled his apartment after they destroyed his doors, windows and car.

According to reports, he was scheduled to depart for his station on Tuesday morning, June 5, before the incident happened.

An hour after the abduction, the kidnappers called his family demanding N3m ransom to secure his release.

Wife of the victim, Mrs Juliana Musa, who narrated her ordeal said one of her husband’s hands was bleeding when he was being taken away by the gunmen.