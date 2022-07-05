I feel worthless – Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as birthday gift from her male best friend

A Nigerian man has been left in a sad situation after his girlfriend received iPhone 13 and 600k as a birthday gift from her male best friend.

Twitter user, @thesameremy, who is a close friend of the man took to his Twitter page to share the chat he had with him about the situation.

In the conversation, the man who didn’t know how to confront his woman about receiving such lavish gifts from her best friend said he is convinced they are more than just friends.

He also disclosed that he had the plan to gift his woman Nike sneakers worth N30K for her birthday.

The heartbroken boyfriend also said he regretted not becoming a fraudster to be able to spend lavishly on his girlfriend.

See their exchange below.



