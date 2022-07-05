INTERPOL confirms arrest of suspected Nigerian cybercriminal in South Africa

INTERPOL on Monday, July 4, confirmed the arrest of 28-year-old Nigerian national who is believed to be part of a cybercrime ring involved in phishing, internet, romance scams and money laundering.

LIB reported that the suspect, James Junior Aliyu was arrested at an upmarket estate in Sandton, Johannesburg, last week following a takedown operation.

Members from the Interpol National Crime Bureau (NCB) in Pretoria with the assistance from members of the SAPS Gauteng Highway Patrol Unit swooped in on the upmarket estate at 10:00 on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, where they effected the arrest.

His arrest follows a widespread investigation involving law enforcement authorities from South Africa (SA) and the United States of America (USA).

The cybercrime suspect who has been conducting his criminal activities from South Africa is accused of swindling dozens of US citizens millions in USD through email and text messages.

Authorities in the USA, where the investigation…