It is in the interest of Kwankwaso to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman, Julius Abure

The chairman of Labour party, Julius Abure, has said that it is in the interest of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso to serve as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

There have been a debate about who would serve as a running mate if both parties merge for the elections. Kwankwaso granted an interview on Sunday, July 3 where he dismissed the possibility of running as vice-presidential candidate for Peter Obi.

In a tweet posted on the party’s handle this evening, the Party chairman was quoted as saying it would be in Kwankwaso’s interest to run with Peter Obi who ”is the man of the moment- Labor party chairman”

See the tweet below