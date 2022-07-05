Lady who noticed a car following her goes missing in Lagos

A Nigerian lady identified as Chidinma is said to be missing after she noticed a car following her. Her twin brother, Emeka, who raised an alarm on Twitter said Chidinma immediately alerted their younger sister when she noticed the strange car following her.
He said the call Chidinma put across to their younger sister was the last interaction anyone had with her.
”My twin sister Chidinma went missing at about 4pm yesterday between Atan and Lusada Road. She was coming back home from my uncle’s place yesterday when she noticed a car following her. She contacted my kid sis and told her about it. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
She was wearing a black polo and a dark blue jean. This is her number +2349031436715. Please call: +2348162219544 or +2348163736241. Any info no matter how small is appreciated.”
Source: Linda Ikeji