Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Manchester United because of ‘cocky, lazy younger players’

British Controversial journalist, Piers Morgan has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United because because of ‘cocky, lazy younger players’

Over the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he wanted out of Manchester United this summer, with a number of clubs said to be interested in his acquiring his services.

Tweeting about the situation Morgan, who is a friend of Ronaldo’s, said the player’s ‘will to win’ is not matched by some of the ‘cocky’ and ‘lazy’ younger players in the squad.

He tweeted: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of United because they don’t share his ferocious ambition & will to win.

‘Especially some of the cocky, lazy younger players whose egos, unlike his, are writing cheques their performances don’t cash. That’s the real story.’

It has been rumoured that Chelsea, under new owners led by American Todd Boehly, and Paris Saint Germain are interested in the player.