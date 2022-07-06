Bandits attack Kuje prison Abuja

Kuje Medium Prison came under heavy attack by unknown terrorists on Tuesday night, July 5.

The terrorists were said to have fired gunshots and threw high-capacity bombs in the area.

The attackers reportedly came in from the back of the prison yard.

LIB contacted the spokesperson of the FCT Police command, Josephine Adeh, but she is yet to respond to our messages.

A man who seems to be in the prison yard made a video in which he alerted the public of the gun attacks. Watch below…