Bandits kill Assistant Commissioner of Police in Katsina

An Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, Aminu Umar Dayi, in charge of Dutsinma Area Command in Katsina was ambushed and killed by bandits in a fierce gun duel on Tuesday, July 5.

According to reports, the late Aminu led a police team to Kurfi where they killed one of the bandits’ commander. Angered by the death of their commander, the assailants turned out en masse on Tuesday and laid an ambush in order to exert revenge of the killing of their leader.

Unknowingly, the late Dutsinma Area Commander while leading his team on their usual clearance operation of the terrorists was ambushed and overpowered by the hoodlums in a fierce gun encounter that eventually led to his death and that of another officer.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Katsina Force Command, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement released said;