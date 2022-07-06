Buhari’s advance team convoy attacked by terrorists in his home state Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance team convoy was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday July 5, near Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman confirmed the attack in a statement and also disclosed that two persons sustained injuries.

The terrorists reportedly attacked a “convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.”

The statement read;