Funke Akindele spotted with Lagos PDP Governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran following rumor of her being nominated as the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate (video)

Actress Funke Akindele has been spotted with Lagos PDP Governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran a.k.a Jandor, following rumor of being nominated as the opposition party’s Deputy Governorship candidate.

The actress and the Governorship candidate were flanked by supporters who tried to take photos with them.

This is also coming days after her colleague, Tonto Dikeh was announced as the running mate to the ADC governorship candidate in Rivers State.

