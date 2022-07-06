Highland Park parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of first degree murder

The man accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade near the city of Chicago in the United States, leaving seven dead and more than two dozen injured has been charged with seven counts of murder.

Illinois State Attorney Eric Rinehart said on Tuesday, July 5, that the suspected gunman, Robert E Crimo III, faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

“These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo, I want to emphasize that,” Rinehart said, adding he anticipates “dozens of more charges centering around each of the victims.”

Crimo has been in police custody since being apprehended Monday evening.

“Tomorrow morning at the Lake County courthouse, we will ask a judge to hold Mr. Crimo without the possibility of bail,” Rinehart said.

The young man is accused of shooting his victims from a sniper’s perch on a rooftop above the parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois.

Officials…