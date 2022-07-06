Highland Park parade shooting suspect confessed and “seriously contemplated” a second attack

The man accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade near the city of Chicago, killing seven people with more than two dozen injured, traveled to Wisconsin after the shooting and “seriously contemplated” another attack, police have revealed.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, July 6, Robert E. Crimo III, 21, told authorities in a voluntary statement that he “looked down his sights, aimed and opened fire” on paradegoers, using a Smith & Wesson M&P15 and three 30-round magazines, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon alleged during the virtual bond hearing.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force Deputy Chief Chris Covelli told reporters on Wednesday that after Crimo left the shooting scene in Illinois, he traveled to Madison, where he saw another holiday celebration taking place.

“He seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting.” Covelli said.

“We don’t have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison…