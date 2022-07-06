Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala ruled out of WAFCON 2022

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has been ruled out of the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The 27-year-old Oshoala picked up an injury as the Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 1-2 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opening group game.

Oshoala suffered an injury in the second half and had to be substituted for CSKA Moscow star Francisca Ordega in the 82nd minute.

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum was hopeful the star forward would recover but has now been ruled out.

On Wednesday, July 6, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) issued a statement, confirming Oshoala will miss the rest of the tournament.

The statement by the NFF said, “Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker @AsisatOshoala is out of the ongoing #WAFCON2022.

“She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!”

The Super Falcons continue their…