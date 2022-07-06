Top Celebrities Look At The Tecno Camon 19 Launch

At the recent launch of TECNO Camon 19—which took place on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at Landmark’s event center in Lagos—fans and celebrities alike arrived looking fabulous. From matching outfits to flowing gowns, here are top 10 favorite looks from the night!
Our top 5 female celebrities
Starting at Number 5 we have Chizzy Alichi-Mba
At Number 4, we have Linda Osifo
At Number 3, we have Venita Akpofure
At Number 2, we have Folu Storms
The Best Dressed goes to Omowunmi Dada!
Yes, the guys weren’t left out. Here are top 5 male celebrities
Coming in at Number 5 we have Muyiwa David Babarinde
Coming at number 4, we have Deyemi Okanlawon
Coming at number 3, we have Prince Nelson Enwerem
Coming at number 2, we have Progress Chukwuyem
The Best Dressed goes OkuSaga Adeoluwa!
What a way to introduce Camon 19 to the world! Fashion through tech. The Camon 19 is so classy that it bridges the gap between style and technology, creating a…
Source: Linda Ikeji