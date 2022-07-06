Top Celebrities Look At The Tecno Camon 19 Launch

At the recent launch of TECNO Camon 19—which took place on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at Landmark’s event center in Lagos—fans and celebrities alike arrived looking fabulous. From matching outfits to flowing gowns, here are top 10 favorite looks from the night!

Our top 5 female celebrities

Starting at Number 5 we have Chizzy Alichi-Mba

At Number 4, we have Linda Osifo

At Number 3, we have Venita Akpofure

At Number 2, we have Folu Storms

The Best Dressed goes to Omowunmi Dada!

Yes, the guys weren’t left out. Here are top 5 male celebrities

Coming in at Number 5 we have Muyiwa David Babarinde

Coming at number 4, we have Deyemi Okanlawon

Coming at number 3, we have Prince Nelson Enwerem

Coming at number 2, we have Progress Chukwuyem

The Best Dressed goes OkuSaga Adeoluwa!

What a way to introduce Camon 19 to the world! Fashion through tech. The Camon 19 is so classy that it bridges the gap between style and technology, creating a…