Catholic priest kidnapped in Benue

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Yakubu Amodu, in Benue State.

It was gathered that the priest was kidnapped at about 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6, along Otukpo/Ugbokolo highway.

The priest was said to be going to Okwungaga-Ugbokolo to celebrate Holy mass when he was abducted.

The Catholic Diocese of Otukpo confirmed the abduction of the priest in a circular signed by Rev. Fr Joseph Itodo, the Diocesan Chancellor.