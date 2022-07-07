Catholic priest kidnapped in Benue

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Yakubu Amodu, in Benue State.
It was gathered that the priest was kidnapped at about 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6, along Otukpo/Ugbokolo highway.
The priest was said to be going to Okwungaga-Ugbokolo to celebrate Holy mass when he was abducted.
The Catholic Diocese of Otukpo confirmed the abduction of the priest in a circular signed by Rev. Fr Joseph Itodo, the Diocesan Chancellor.
“We write to notify you of the kidnap of Rev. Pr. Peter Amodu, a priest of the Holy’ Ghost Congregation who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo as Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche,” the circular read.
“The sad incident occurred today, July 6, 2022, at about 5.00 pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.
“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic…
Source: Linda Ikeji