The Presidency has responded to Nigerians who have criticized President Buhari for leaving for Senegal hours after the terrorist attack on Kuje prison.
In a brief statement released on social media, the Presidency said governments do not stop working because nations face terrorist threats.
”The Presidency wishes to use this opportunity to react to mounting criticism of the trip to Dakar, Senegal by President Buhari, and to stress that Governments don’t stop working because nations face terrorist threats.
To cancel the trip to Senegal would mean that the terrorists are successful in calling the shots, something that no responsible government in the world will allow.”
Source: Linda Ikeji