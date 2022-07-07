ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje Prison attack, releases video of their men engaging in gun fight at the prison

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja on Tuesday night, July 5.

In a video shared online on Wednesday evening, the terrorist showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility. Tens of fighters were seen marching in groups while vehicles and buildings were on fire in the 38 seconds of video.

An elderly man dressed in native attire also joined the young men who were shouting on top of their voices.

The Islamic State’s A’maq Agency released the video with the caption: “Fighters of Islamic State attacked Kuje prison in Abuja yesterday and succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners.”

The words were written in Arabic.

Watch the video released below…