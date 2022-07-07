Kim Kardashian and North, 9, wear matching nose rings at star-studded Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris 

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, 9, are in Paris for Fashion Week.

The mother and daughter wore matching nose rings as they stepped out in Paris to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Wednesday, July 6.

The reality star, 41, showcased her enviable figure in the form-fitting dress with a plunging nude bra from the French designer.

North mirrored her mother as she wore a matching silver nose ring with a chain that attached to her earring and matching sunglasses.

North’s outfit was also formed from the pinstriped material as her mother’s.

See more photos below.