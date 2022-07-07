“No food, no election” – Kenyan citizens take to the streets to protest over high cost of living (Photos)

Hundreds of Kenyans on Thursday, July 7, took to the streets of Nairobi and went to the office of the President to protest the high cost of living in the East African country.

According to the angry citizens, the price of basic commodities including cooking oil, maize flour, wheat flour, and sugar have doubled in recent weeks, putting pressure on households struggling to make ends meet.

The protesters even threatened that election won’t hold in the country if there’s no food for them eat.

Business capital reported that some protesters who addressed the media accused leaders of failing to address the issue, leaving them with no option but to fight for themselves.

“Our elected leaders have failed us and Kenyans are going through so much and that is why we are here to demand the reduction of prices for basic commodities,” one of the activists said.

Another protestor said that the government shouldn’t blame the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the…