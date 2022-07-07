Police arrest all suspects behind Mambillah hotel armed robbery

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six notorious suspects behind the dastard robbery attack that occurred at Mambillah Hotel, Owutu, Ikorodu on May 11, 2022.

The arrest of the suspects followed a painstaking, diligent and discreet investigation ordered and closely monitored by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi.

The suspects who were traced to their hideout at Oju-irin Abattoir, Lagos State where they were eventually arrested include Lekan Adeoye ‘m’ aged 19, Ojo Akeredolu ‘m’ aged 29, Quadri Balogun ‘m’ aged 23, Ahmed Oke ‘m’ aged 24, John Toluwalashe ‘m’ aged 23 and Azeez Akinpelu ‘m’ aged 20. The seventh suspect, Taye was neutralized during a gun duel with police officers. Items recovered from the suspects are two locally made pistols with 11 live cartridges.

It would be recalled that the armed gang invaded Mambillah Hotel, robbing guests of their valuables and shooting dead the hotel security guard in their…