Randy couple caught having intercourse in hotel jacuzzi just feet from other guests

By
Headliners
-
2


Randy couple caught having intercourse in hotel jacuzzi just feet from other guests

A couple was caught having sex in a hotel’s jacuzzi, just feet from other hotel guests.

 

Another hotel guest, who saw the randy couple from his balcony in the Hong Kong hotel. recorded two videos of them and posted online.

 

Randy couple caught having intercourse in hotel jacuzzi just feet from other guests

 

“I did not expect to see people doing this when I stood on my balcony,” the unnamed videographer told Viral Press of the couple’s act.

 

As the couple had sex, families can be seen splashing about on the ground floor, apparently oblivious to the scene playing out.

 

Randy couple caught having intercourse in hotel jacuzzi just feet from other guests



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR