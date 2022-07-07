Senator Shehu Sani shades President Buhari

Senator Shehu Sani has thrown a shade at President Buhari over his reaction to the Tuesday, July 5 attack on Kuje prison.

Recall that after his visit to the prison, President Buhari took to Twitter to react;

”Saddened by the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje. I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident.” he wrote

In a seeming response to President Buhari’s comment, Sani wrote;