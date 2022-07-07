Woman facing 15 years in jail for secretly selling corpses and giving families fake ashes

An American undertaker is facing charges for selling dead bodies for cash and giving grieving families fake ashes that she claimed are their loved ones.

Megan Hess is accused of handing over urns filled with fake ashes to families to hide her shameful scam.

She even gave one mourner concrete mix in place of their relative’s remains.

The 45-year-old, who previously denied all the charges levelled against her, finally admitted the shocking truth as she entered a guilty plea in court earlier this week.

An FBI investigation found that Hess forged dozens of body-donor consent forms at her Sunset Mesa funeral home in the town of Montrose, before selling various heads, arms, spines and legs to medical research and extracting and selling the gold teeth of some of the deceased.

Hess, who stands accused of body harvesting from 2010 to 2018 alongside her mother Shirley Koch, is also believed to have used the thousands of dollars she made to fund a trip to Walt Disney…