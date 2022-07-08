banRenoOmokri trends as Twitter users call for his account to be deleted over his Tweet about Peter Obi

#BanRenoOmokri has been trending on Nigerian Twitter as some Nigerians are calling for his account to be banned over a tweet he posted about Peter Obi.

Recall that on Wednesday, July 6, Obi who is the Presidential candidate of the Labor party was on Arise TV where he was asked to respond to the comment made by Kwankwaso that the Northerners would not vote for a presidential candidate from the SouthEast.

Kwankwaso in an interview with Channels TV said

”If anybody from the South East now, under this circumstance, becomes the presidential candidate of our party or any other party, the implication is that, because of the activities (in the region) and many other issues that are real on the ground, Northern voters will certainly go for their northern candidate in another party. It is not whether I like it or I don’t like it. The fact remains that he (Obi) will lose and I will lose”

When he appeared on Arise TV, Obi was asked to respond to Kwankwaso’s comment. In his…