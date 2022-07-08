Cab driver crushed by reckless truck driver at a traffic stop in Lekki; truck driver flees

A driver with one of the ride-hailing apps was crushed to death at a traffic stop in Lekki, Lagos.

 

The driver was waiting for the red light to turn when an impatient truck driver rammed into his car, crushing him to death.

 

The truck driver immediately abandoned his truck and fled.

 

Photos shared online show the mangled remains of the car, with the dead driver inside. The truck carrying bags of cement is also seen abandoned by the side of the road, where the driver left it before fleeing.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

