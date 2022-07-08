Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for pre-season tour after being given permission to have more personal leave for family reasons

Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for their pre-season tour on Friday July 7, having been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.

Ronaldo is yet to return to United due to family reasons since informing the club of his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to reports, the 37-year-old wantaway striker did not join Erik ten Hag’s squad when they returned for pre-season training on Monday, and has failed to report back in the following three days.

A United spokesperson said: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.’ as reported by MEN.

‘Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale.’

United will tour Thailand and Australia for two weeks before returning to England for the start of…