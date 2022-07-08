Eight suspected ritualists arrested over possession of human head in Osun

The Osun State Police Police Command has confirmed the arrest of eight suspected ritualists over alleged possession of human head in Iwo.

One of the supects identified as Afolabi Jacob was caught with the human head by members of religious vigilante group, Taawun Security, Al-Jayshu Islam, in the early hour of Wednesday, 6th July, 2022, during their security patrol in Yemoja area of Iwo.

A statement by Jamaatu Taawunil Muslimeen said that Jacob confessed that the human head was to be sold to a colleague of his.

“During their security search and investigation to get his accomplice arrested, 8 men out of 9 were later arrested and handed over to police from State headquarters, Osogbo,” the statement read.

“The suspected criminals confessed that it was not their first time to be involved in such crime, adding that they have sacrificed some human heads to better their own lives.”

In his reaction, the national president of the organization, Sheikh Daood…