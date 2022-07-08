Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot twice while at campaign event, feared dead (videos)

Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe has been shot at a campaign event and is reportedly fighting for his life, the Japanese government has revealed.

According to chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Abe, known as Japan’s best known politician was shot at a campaign event on Friday, July 8.

“Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am,” in the country’s western region of Nara, Matsuno told reporters.

“One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown.”

“Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it,” Matsuno added.

Local media including national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said the former prime minister appeared to be in “cardiorespiratory arrest”, a term often used in Japan before a feared death can be officially confirmed by a coroner.

The attacks comes despite Japan’s famously low…