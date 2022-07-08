Kebbi court sentences Nigerien man to death by hanging for killing mother and daughter

A High Court in Birninkebbi, Kebbi State, has sentenced 25-year-old Suleiman Idris, a citizen of Niger Republic to death by hanging.

Idris was convicted for killing a mother and her daughter, Sa’adiya Idris and khadiza Alkali at Alabama Quarters in Birninkebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, in April this year.

In his judgment, Justice Suleiman Ambursa, said the defendant was arraigned on two count charges of homicide, punishable by death, under Sections 191 (a) and (b) of the Kebbi State Penal Code 2021.

The presiding judge found the defendant guilty, having pleaded guilty to the crime, and sentenced him to death by hanging.

The defendant’s counsel, Barrister Suleiman Alkali, said the law had made a provision for appeal, but it was not yet decided on the next line of action.