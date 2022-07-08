Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu suspends implementation of abortion guidelines

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, July 7, suspended the implementation of the “State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications”.

The guideline was issued by the Directorate of Family Health and Nutrition in the Ministry of Health.

However, Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the new guidelines would not be implemented until adequate deliberation.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, titled, “Retraction on guidelines relating to safe termination of pregnancy for medical reasons in Lagos State”.

The statement read: “Among the several factors that contribute to maternal mortality, illegal abortions and high-risk pregnancies leading to unresolvable complications rank high.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Health is seeking different methods to eliminate illegal abortions and ensure that a mother does not die at childbirth, thereby disrupting an entire family unit.

“In this…