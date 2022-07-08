Medical student fakes own kidnap to obtain money from parents, woman spikes his drink at nightclub and steals the cash

Police has arrested a 23-year-old medical student of Makindu Medical Training College, Kenya, after he staged his own kidnapping to milk money from his parents.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations-DCI, in a statement on Thursday, July 7, said Edwin Kamau ‘disappeared’ last Sunday before he blocked his father and called his mother claiming to have been kidnapped.

“He told her that his kidnappers wanted a ransom of Sh70,000, to set him free before he hanged up on her,” the statement read.

“His distraught parents reported the matter to police officers who immediately launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“However, the calls persisted with Kamau telling his mother that his kidnappers were on the verge of eliminating him.

“Determined to secure the life of their son, they sent Sh10,000 yesterday via mobile money and an additional Sh40,000 today.

“Immediately Kamau received the initial Sh10,000, he went to a club in Thika to irrigate his throat and make…