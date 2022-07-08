Students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo dump corpse of their schoolmate allegedly killed by Amotekun members in front of the state govt house (photos/video)

A student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo in Ondo State, Ademola Alayori, has died after he was allegedly shot dead by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

In a voice note, Ademola did before his death, he said that the incident happened on Monday night July 4. According to him, he was at home and had just finished eating and was about to drink water when he saw his brother who is an apprentice at a barbing salon returning home. He said the next thing he knew was that some men barged into their apartment. Ademola said he inquired what they were looking for but they ignored him and instructed him and others in the apartment to move out. It was in this process that he was allegedly shot.

Adenoma further stated that he was dragged by the operatives to their office where he was kept in a cell with a dog that was licking the blood from his wound. He said he was taken to the Federal Medical Center in Owo after his condition worsened and…