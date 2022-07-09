18-year-old burglary suspect steals 16 Plasma TV sets worth N1.2m from Kano shop, sold them for N350k and used money to lodge in hotel with girlfriend

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Sadiq Isma’il,18, for burglary and theft and recovered eleven stolen Plasma TV sets.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa Haruna, who disclosed this in a statement said descreet investigation led to the arrest of the receiver of the stolen items, Abdullahi Muktar.

According to the PPRO, the principal suspect, Isma’il, broke into a shop at Sharada Quarters and made away with the sixteen Plasma TV sets valued at N1.2m.

The suspect confessed that he sold all the stolen TV sets for N350,000:00) and used part of the money to lodge in a hotel with his girlfriend.

“On 22/06/2022 at about 0800hrs, a report was received from a resident of Sharada Quarters Kano that, on the same date, he went to his shop located at Sharada Quarters Kano, and discovered that unknown hoodlum(s) broke the window of his shop and stole sixteen (16) Plasma TV (32 inches each) valued One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira…