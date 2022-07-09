



Residents of Daura community in Katsina state came out in their numbers to cheer and greet President Buhari as he walked back to his residence after observing his Sallah prayers at the Eid ground in the community today July 9. Watch a video showing this moment below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Daura residents file out to greet President Buhari as he treks to his home after observing his Sallah prayers at the Eid ground (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

