Ex-F1 chief, Bernie Ecclestone apologizes for saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has apologised for speaking so highly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

The former F1 boss was heavily criticized for describing Putin as a ‘first class person’ during an interview on Good Morning Britain last week and is set to miss the Austrian Grand Prix tomorrow as a result of the backlash and comment he made.

Ecclestone also took a shot at Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was a comedian before the Ukraine war and appeared to ‘want to continue being one.’

He insisted the invasion ‘could have ended differently’ if Zelensky had ‘talked with Putin’.

When pressed by journalist Kate Garraway, who asked if he believed a change in Zelensky’s actions, rather than Putin’s, could have avoided war, Ecclestone replied: ‘Absolutely.’

He added: ‘What he’s doing is something he believed was the right thing for Russia.

‘Unfortunately, like a lot of business people, certainly like me, we make mistakes from…