Kidnappers release disturbing video of abducted ex-Bayelsa state commissioner and Jonathan’s cousin Mike Ogiasa crying for help inside a shallow grave

Kidnappers have released a disturbing video of Engr Mike Ogiasa crying for help inside a shallow grave at an unknown location.

The former Bayelsa State Commissioner, who is a relative of the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was kidnapped at Otuogidi in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, June 1.

In a video shared by journalist Jackson Ude on Twitter, Mike Ogiasa is seen in a shallow grave filled with water with his hand tied up as he calls for help from his family members.

Mike Ogiasa , a cousin of Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Commissioner in Bayelsa State has been in kidnappers den and may be killed if held does not get to him urgently. pic.twitter.com/MpMCuLftpj — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) July 9, 2022

Engr. Ogiasa served as state commissioner for special duties (federal project) and special adviser on power development during the administration of Seriake Dickson. He was also the convener of the socio-political group…