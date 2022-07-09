Mamador Excites Nigeria Women With its ‘Explore Your Flavour’ Campaign

Recent conversations on social media have got people talking about Premium food brand Mamador’s latest campaign tagged ‘Explore Your Flavour’. The conversation which was sparked with the hashtag #WhatsyourFlavour, got notable influencers and personalities; Veteran Nollywood actor; Ufuoma Mcdermott, Talented chef; Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen, Diary of a Naija Girl: Ife Agoro and the notable Lady Painter and Lady Mechanic, share their self-exploration story via videos on their Instagram pages.

The message which was launched as Mamador’s new communication, is a wake-up call for every Nigerian woman to experience life outside of routines and step into a world of endless possibilities; Inspiring women to explore all sides of themselves ‘their flavours’ and seek to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

Speaking about the new communication launch and the commitment of the brand to inspiring…