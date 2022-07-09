Nigerian nightclub owner and accomplice sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in South Africa for defrauding property traders of N274m

A popular Nigerian nightclub owner-convicted scammer, Abdul Samson Olatunji, and his accomplice, Adedayo Quandri, have been jailed in South Africa for defrauding property traders.

The Nigerian nationals were sentenced by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Friday, July 8, 2022, the same day Olatunji was charged with another fraud case.

Olatunji and Adedayo Quandri were sentenced to eight and seven years’ imprisonment respectively by the court, sitting in Palm Ridge.

Olatunji’s nightclub, Hydro Lounge, was a well-known hangout spot in Sandton for alleged members of the Nigerian Black Axe organised crime group and also featured Nigerian musicians.

Olatunji was arrested in 2019 while driving his R2.7m Bentley Cabriolet with the registration number HYDRO X GP.

He scammed SA businesses out of millions of rand which he used to purchase luxury vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz and a Porsche.

Police are understood to have recovered just…