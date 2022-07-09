Police rescue abducted Chinese national in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has rescued a Chinese national abducted at a Quarry in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen attacked the construction company on Sunday, July 3, shot dead a Police Inspector, injured another officer, and whisked the Chinese citizen away.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, July 8, said the Chinese national was rescued from his abductors after they had escaped from the police tactical teams who closed in on their hideout.

“The command wishes to inform the general public that the efforts by the police and other security operatives deployed in the search and rescue operation in favour of a Chinese citizen abducted by some gunmen on 3/7/2022 at CGC construction company along Shao/Oloru express way yielded positive results,” the statement read.

“The pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could…