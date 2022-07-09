Tinubu has agreed to pick a Muslim deputy- Gov Ganduje

2023: Tinubu has agreed to pick a Muslim deputy- Gov Ganduje

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has agreed to pick a Muslim vice-presidential candidate.

 

Channels TV reports that he made the comment during a gathering of about 100 clerics at the Kano state government house as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir.

 

“We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed. A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria.”he said

 

Mr Ganduje asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

