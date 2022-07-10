All but one of the occupants in the SUV swept by flood in Lagos allegedly die

All but one of the occupants in the SUV that was swept away by flood in the Oko Oba area of Lagos state early this morning have allegedly died.

One of the occupants was rescued by the residents of the area who rallied around to save them.

A Twitter user who resides in the area shared a video of the car at the final place where it stopped and claimed all the occupants except one had died.

Efforts to reach the relevant authorities to authenticate this claim proved abaortive.

