Assassinated former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s killer had grudge over mother’s bankruptcy and spent months planning the attack

The suspect in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, believed the former Japanese leader was linked to a religious group he blamed for his mother’s financial ruin and spent months planning the attack with a homemade gun, police told local media on Saturday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, shot and killed Abe, 61 on Friday, July 8.

In videos of the killing shown on social media, he could be seen calmly approaching Japan’s longest-serving prime minister from behind and firing.

Sporting shaggy hair, the suspect was seen stepping into the road behind Abe, who was standing on a riser at an intersection, before unloading two shots from a 40-cm-long (16-inch) weapon wrapped with black tape. He was tackled by police at the scene.

Yamagami was a loner who did not reply when spoken to, neighbours have said. He believed Abe had promoted a religious group that his mother went bankrupt donating to, Kyodo news…