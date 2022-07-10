Muhammad Ali’s red robe from 1971 ‘fight of the century’ with Joe Frazier at Madison Square garden to be auctioned for up to $800,000

The red robe that Boxing legend, Muhammad Ali entered the ring with, wrapped with white trim for his “Fight of the Century” with Joe Frazier on the evening of March 8, 1971, inside a celebrity-packed Madison Square Garden, is now up for auction.

After Ali’s loss in a 15-round decision, the robe disappeared from his wardrobe permanently but 51 years later, it’s now being put in a Heritage Auctions event featuring more than 1,600 Ali items from his early career as Cassius Clay through his metamorphosis into “The Greatest.”

The opening bid is exactly $100,000 but the fabric is expected to end up selling for at least £800,000.

Ali may have died in June 2016, but his legacy still clearly lives on to this day.

“The robe is really iconic when you realize he lost the fight,” said collection owner Troy Kinunen, whose first buy was a vintage Ali fight poster in 1988 before amassing the unprecedented array of memorabilia available at the July 21-23…