Naughty by Nature To Hold On July 17th At Eko Hotel

Comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has said that comedy has evolved from the cracking of jokes to helping people maintain their sanity. He stated this on Friday, 8th July at a press conference for his forthcoming show tagged, Bovi: Naughty by Nature.

He added that the event, slated for July 17 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will entertain guests and help provide therapeutic sessions.

According to him, a theatre will be built to accommodate everyone that will be available for the event.

Speaking on what informed the theme of the show, he said most of the things he will talk about will be things that are naughty.

“I ensure that people get value for their money. It is not just about entertainment, it is also a form of therapy. I feel comedians should be designated as doctors” he said.

Advising up-and-coming comedians looking up to him to continue striving because a pay-day will eventually come, he said, “I came empty-handed to Lagos but I had a strong…