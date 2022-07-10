NDLEA arrests human trafficker who recruited orphan to export drug to Dubai; Algeria-bound father of one excretes 47 wraps of cocaine

Attempt by a human trafficker, Mathew Bassey to export illicit drug to Dubai, United Arab Emirate by planting same in the luggage of an orphan, Ms. Peter Gift Eno recruited for a phantom job in the Arab nation has been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, July 10, said Bassey, 29, from Oron LGA, Akwa Ibom state was arrested on Wednesday 6th July following the interception of Eno at the departure hall of the Lagos airport.

When Eno’s luggage was searched, 50 parcels of cannabis (2.80kg) concealed in food items were discovered while there were discrepancies between the age she declared and the date of birth on her international passport.

Further interview reveals that the human trafficker who recruited and brought her to the airport, Mathew Bassey was still lurking around the airport, waiting for her…