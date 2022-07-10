Premium Trust Bank is official banker for 2022 National Sports Festival

L-R: Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare; 2022 Festival Mascot – Uzo, Delta State State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; and Managing Director, PremiumTrust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, during the unveiling of National Sports Festival Logo and Mascot in Asaba… on Wednesday.

PremiumTrust Bank in fulfilling its brand promise of partnering for growth on Wednesday night, at the Government House in Asaba, joined the Delta State Government and the Hon. Minister for Youths and Sports Development to unveil the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold between November 2 and 15, 2022.

The National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973 is being hosted for the very first time in Asaba, Delta State. Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Delta State State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim as well as other top government functionaries…