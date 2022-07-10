President Buhari receives NYSC members in Daura, donates N1m and 10 rams to them (photos)

President Buhari on Saturday July 9 donated 10 rams, two cows and N1 million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) members serving in his hometown, Daura, in Katsina State

While speaking to the corps members, the President commended the scheme for keeping up the dreams of its founding fathers as it was established to ensure unity and national integration. He said that the scheme was one of the weapons to unite Nigerians, saying that most of the corps members serving in Daura are from far away southern states.

He said that none of the corps members serving in Daura is from Katsina State, and if there is any, it must be on health grounds.The president urged the management of the scheme to make frantic efforts to sustain the objectives of which it was established in 1973.

He advised the corps members who he described as true patriots to be vigilant and be security conscious anywhere they find themselves.

See more photos below…