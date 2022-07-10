Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers in a deal which could rise to £10m

Premier League club, Southampton have completed the signing of Super Eagles midfeilder, Joe Aribo from Rangers in a deal that could rise to £10m.

The Nigerian international, 25, has joined on a four-year deal.

Southampton will pay an initial £6m for Aribo with further add-ons included in the deal.

He follows goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia to St Mary’s in this window.

Southampton have added a versatile player to their squad in Aribo who played in central midfield, attacking midfield, down the right and ended the season up front due to injuries elsewhere in Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s Rangers squad.

Aribo said: ‘It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey.

‘The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and…